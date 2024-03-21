BofA rolls five apps into one

Bank of America has given its mobile service a major overhaul, unifying apps for banking, investing and retirement into one personalised digital experience.

BofA's 57 million digital customers can now view and manage their full financial lives through a platform that consolidates five apps - Bank of America, Merrill Edge, MyMerrill, Bank of America Private Bank and Benefits OnLine.



Nikki Katz, head of digital, BofA, says: "By combining five apps into one, we’re putting clients at the centre of the experience, with our full enterprise and next-gen technology at their fingertips."



The app has received a thumbs up from Celent, with the research firm's principal analyst Bob Meara saying: "This customer-centred initiative may be conceptually simple, but it represents a huge win-win for Bank of America and its millions of clients."