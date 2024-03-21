Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Retail banking
BofA rolls five apps into one

BofA rolls five apps into one

Bank of America has given its mobile service a major overhaul, unifying apps for banking, investing and retirement into one personalised digital experience.

BofA's 57 million digital customers can now view and manage their full financial lives through a platform that consolidates five apps - Bank of America, Merrill Edge, MyMerrill, Bank of America Private Bank and Benefits OnLine.

Nikki Katz, head of digital, BofA, says: "By combining five apps into one, we’re putting clients at the centre of the experience, with our full enterprise and next-gen technology at their fingertips."

The app has received a thumbs up from Celent, with the research firm's principal analyst Bob Meara saying: "This customer-centred initiative may be conceptually simple, but it represents a huge win-win for Bank of America and its millions of clients."

