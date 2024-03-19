Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Commercial Bank of Ethiopia

Ethiopian bank glitch lets customers withdraw millions

Ethiopian bank glitch lets customers withdraw millions

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia has lost more than £31 million after a technical glitch let customers withdraw and transfer money that was not in their accounts.

The state-owned bank was hit by a systems failure which lasted for several hours over the weekend. A cyber-attack has been ruled out.

Customers took advantage to make ATM withdrawals and money transfers, making off with more than £31 million, according to the BBC.

The bank has assembled a task force as it seeks to recoup the money, with some students on university campuses already detained, says the BBC.

