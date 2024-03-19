Ethiopian bank glitch lets customers withdraw millions

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia has lost more than £31 million after a technical glitch let customers withdraw and transfer money that was not in their accounts.

The state-owned bank was hit by a systems failure which lasted for several hours over the weekend. A cyber-attack has been ruled out.



Customers took advantage to make ATM withdrawals and money transfers, making off with more than £31 million, according to the BBC.



The bank has assembled a task force as it seeks to recoup the money, with some students on university campuses already detained, says the BBC.



