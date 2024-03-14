Rabobank and iDeal bid to smooth online payments

Dutch payments firm iDeal has partnered Rabobank to pilot a feature that makes it easier to make purchases at online stores.

Members of Rabobank's online community, Rabo-Labs, will be able to create an iDeal profile for use at participating merchants. Their payments information will be stored within the profile, eliminating the need for repetitive data entry.



The trial is set to run until April, after which the iDeal profile will become accessible to customers of all banks associated with the scheme.



Amos Kater, chief product officer, iDeal, says: "Primarily, the updated iDeal enhances the ease of online payments. Additionally, it assures a high standard of privacy, which is particularly beneficial for smaller online stores."



Last year, iDeal was acquired by the European Payments Initiative, a bank-backed venture that was initially set up to build a rival to Mastercard and Visa in Europe.