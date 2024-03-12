Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Markets
Keywords

Blockchain Trade execution
Wall Street players pilot Canton Network blockchain platform

Wall Street players pilot Canton Network blockchain platform

A host of major financial players, including Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon, have taken part in a pilot of Digital Asset's Canton Network blockchain platform for tokenised assets.

Set up by Digital Asset with participation from financial institutions, infrastructure providers and technology firms last year, the Canton Network is a privacy-enabled interoperable blockchain network designed for institutional assets.

The venture has now completed a pilot, executing 350 simulated transactions involving 15 asset managers, 13 banks, four custodians and three exchanges.

The test demonstrated the interoperability of twenty-two independent distributed ledger applications (dApps) - comprising five fund registries, five cash registries, three bond registries, three trading, four margin, and two financing apps - to exchange tokenised securities, money market funds, and deposits across applications.

Digital Asset says the pilot proves how a network of interoperable applications can connect to enable secure, atomic transactions across multiple parts of the capital markets value chain while also reducing costs, risks and inefficiencies.

Yuval Rooz, CEO, Digital Asset, says: “Canton allows previously siloed financial systems to connect and synchronise in previously impossible ways while abiding by the current regulatory guardrails.”

Broadridge, DRW, EquiLend, Oliver Wyman, and Paxos, Baymarkets, BNP Paribas, BOK Financial, Cboe Global Markets, Commerzbank, DTCC, Fiùtur, Generali Investments, Harvest Fund Management, IEX, Nomura, Northern Trust, Pirum, Standard Chartered, State Street, Visa, and Wellington Management all participated.

Goldman Sachs

