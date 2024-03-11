Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Wayflyer moves into brick-and-mortar segment

Wayflyer moves into brick-and-mortar segment

Cash advance platform Wayflyer is to expand its offering beyond online-only businesses to support brands that sell into brick-and-mortar retail channels.

Building on a proven track record with online brands - having already deployed $3bn+ in capital to 3,500+ customers - Wayflyer's new Wholesale Financing offering will give brands access to working capital for inventory orders on a rolling basis, with no purchase order or invoice required to access the funds.

The firm's underwriting platform analyses a company's banking and accounting data, as well as its store connector and advertising performance where the brand also sells online.

Wholesale Finance customers can be provided up to a maximum of $5 million and be funded in as little as 24 hours, with a flexible repayment structure covering fixed weekly, fortnightly or monthly repayments.

The product is available to businesses generating at least $250,000 in annual revenue, based in the USA, the UK, or the Netherlands.

The launch comes off the back of a strong period of growth for Wayflyer as the company achieved monthly profitability in late 2023.

Last year Wayflyer secured a $1 billion off-balance sheet programme with Neuberger Berman and renewed a $300mn debt line with JPMorgan.

