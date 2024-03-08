Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Biometrics
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Spain blocks Sam Altman&#39;s Worldcoin venture

Spain blocks Sam Altman's Worldcoin venture

Sam Altman’s cryptocurrency outfit Worldcoin has been told by Spain to stop collecting and using people's personal data.

The country's data protection watchdog, AEPD, has effectively banned Worldcoin for up to three months in a move that the organisation says is "circumventing EU law".

Launched last year, Worldcoin distributes tokens to people "just for being a unique individual". To prove their uniqueness and get the token, people have their eyeballs scanned by a piece of hardware called "The Orb".

AEPD says it has received several complaints about the project, including that insufficient information is provided to users, that data from minors is collected, and that consent cannot be withdrawn.

The regulator says that the processing of biometric data, which has special protection under the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), "entails high risks to the rights of individuals".

It has therefore taken urgent measures "in order to avoid potentially irreparable damage".

In a statement, Worldcoin data protection officer Jannick Preiwisch says: “Our efforts to engage with the AEPD and provide them with an accurate view of Worldcoin and World ID have gone unanswered for months,

“We are grateful to now have the opportunity to help them better understand the important facts regarding this essential and lawful technology.”

Worldcoin has been liaising with the Bavarian state authority in Germany, which has jurisdiction and has been investigating the venture.

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Biometrics
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience[New Report] Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Trending

Trending

  1. PayPal launches payment suite for SMEs

  2. AmEx card details exposed in third-party data breach

  3. Irish central bank sets new payments strategy as country lags rest of Europe

  4. NatWest ditches BNPL

  5. Monzo hits $5 billion valuation on $400 million funding round

Research
See all reports »
APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring