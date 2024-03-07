Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Hong Kong Monetary Authority

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HKMA to pilot CBDC sandbox for tokenised deposits

HKMA to pilot CBDC sandbox for tokenised deposits

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has kicked off a new wholesale central bank digital currency (wCBDC) project to render support to the development of the tokenisation market in the territory.

The project, dubbed 'Ensemble', will initially focus on tokenised deposits issued by commercial banks and made available to the general public.

It follows the completion of pilots with 16 firms last year that took a deep dive into potential use cases for an eHK in six categories, including full-fledged payments, programmable payments, offline payments, tokenised deposits, settlement of Web3 transactions and settlement of tokenised assets.

At the core of Project Ensemble is a wCBDC Sandbox that the HKMA will launch this year to further research and test tokenisation use cases that include, among others, settlement of tokenised real world assets such as green bonds, carbon credits, aircraft, electric vehicle charging stations, electronic bills of lading and treasury management.

To help set industry standards and a future-proof strategy, the HKMA is forming a wCBDC Architecture Community consisting of local and multinational banks, key players in the digital asset industry, technology companies and the central bank's CBDC Expert Group. The central bank adds that it will also continue to partner with Cyberport and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation to foster the development of asset tokenisation and support homegrown fintech innovation.

The HKMA's chief Eddie Yue says that if the wCBDC Sandbox garners sufficient interest from the industry, the HKMA will conduct a “live” issuance of the wCBDC, adding that it could potentially forge a new financial market infrastructure that bridges the existing gap between tokenised real world assets and money in transactions.

"Project Ensemble will provide fresh impetus to our vibrant financial industry and reinforce our forefront position in tokenised money and assets," he says. "We welcome global talents and industry players to come to Hong Kong and be part of this very exciting tokenisation journey.”

Related Companies

Hong Kong Monetary Authority

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks[New Impact Study] APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Trending

Related News
BIS and Israel and HK central banks examine security, privacy and accessibility in CBDC design
/crypto

BIS and Israel and HK central banks examine security, privacy and accessibility in CBDC design

Hong Kong to run e-HK CBDC trials with 16 firms
/crypto

Hong Kong to run e-HK CBDC trials with 16 firms

Hong Kong to lay the foundations for e-HKD

21 Sep 2022

InvestHK opens CBDC Fast Track programme

10 Aug 2022

Hong Kong publishes CBDC discussion paper

28 Apr 2022

Trending

  1. PayPal launches payment suite for SMEs

  2. AmEx card details exposed in third-party data breach

  3. Microsoft launches AI-powered Copilot for Finance

  4. Fiserv looks to buy Shift4 Payments - Reuters

  5. Irish central bank sets new payments strategy as country lags rest of Europe

Research
See all reports »
Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024