Colombian payments orchestration platform Yuno raises $25m

Latin American payments orchestration platform Yuno has set its sights on Europe and Asia after securing $25 million in funding.

DST Global Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global, Kaszek Ventures and Monashees joined the Series A, which values two-year-old Yuno at $150 million.



Founded by tech entrepreneurs Juan Pablo Ortega and Julián Núñez, Yuno provides payments orchestration to enterprises, giving them single point of access to over 300 payment methods. Clients get one-click checkout modifications, smart routing, and the integration of information from all payment processors and anti-fraud tools into a unified interface.



The startup already serves customers like McDonald’s, Avianca, inDrive, Rappi across 40 countries and is now bidding to expand beyond North and South America to Europe, Asia, and Africa.



Says Núñez: "This latest round of funding will play a pivotal role in advancing Yuno’s technological infrastructure, expanding our team of exceptional professionals, and crafting innovative market strategies to strengthen our presence across different geographies."