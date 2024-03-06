Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ziff

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mexio&#39;s Ziff acquires real estate financing outfit Arrenda

Mexio's Ziff acquires real estate financing outfit Arrenda

Mexico's Ziff has acquired revenue-based real estate financing outfit Arrenda.

Following the acquisition, Ziff plans to scale the distribution of Arrenda's flagship product, Adelanta, a financial product for commercial rental property owners based on their current
rental contracts.

Arrenda, established in 2022, underwrites businesses across LatAm with recurring revenue and provide up to 36 months of their future accounts receivables.

Gerardo Name, Ziff's founder, explains the rationale behind the acquisition: "The integration of Ziff's established lending infrastructure with Arrenda's cutting edge technology is set to enhance our product offering and enable us to rapidly penetrate new market sectors. By the end of 2027, our goal is to distribute over $1 billion pesos to SMEs, fueling their growth across Mexico.” commented Name.

Joe Merullo, founder & CEO of Arrenda, will join Ziff's executive team as the chief technology officer.

"Completing this transaction signifies an important milestone for Mexican SMEs; the days of waiting months to untap predictable revenue are over. At Ziff, we are fundamentally changing how Mexican businesses access financing. The synergies created with Ziff's industry expertise and Arrenda's technology will bring transformative change to the SME financing sector," he says.

Related Companies

Ziff

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your tickeJoin us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Trending

Trending

  1. Klarna&#39;s AI chatbot does the equivalent work of 700 full-time humans

  2. Microsoft launches AI-powered Copilot for Finance

  3. AmEx card details exposed in third-party data breach

  4. PayPal launches payment suite for SMEs

  5. Fiserv looks to buy Shift4 Payments - Reuters

Research
See all reports »
Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024