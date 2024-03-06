Mexio's Ziff acquires real estate financing outfit Arrenda

Mexico's Ziff has acquired revenue-based real estate financing outfit Arrenda.

Following the acquisition, Ziff plans to scale the distribution of Arrenda's flagship product, Adelanta, a financial product for commercial rental property owners based on their current

rental contracts.



Arrenda, established in 2022, underwrites businesses across LatAm with recurring revenue and provide up to 36 months of their future accounts receivables.



Gerardo Name, Ziff's founder, explains the rationale behind the acquisition: "The integration of Ziff's established lending infrastructure with Arrenda's cutting edge technology is set to enhance our product offering and enable us to rapidly penetrate new market sectors. By the end of 2027, our goal is to distribute over $1 billion pesos to SMEs, fueling their growth across Mexico.” commented Name.



Joe Merullo, founder & CEO of Arrenda, will join Ziff's executive team as the chief technology officer.



"Completing this transaction signifies an important milestone for Mexican SMEs; the days of waiting months to untap predictable revenue are over. At Ziff, we are fundamentally changing how Mexican businesses access financing. The synergies created with Ziff's industry expertise and Arrenda's technology will bring transformative change to the SME financing sector," he says.



