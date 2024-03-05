ChargeAfter launches white-label embedded POS lending platform for banks

ChargeAfter, an embedded lending provider for point-of-sale financing, has launched a hub that lets banks create, manage, and distribute any lending product from one centralised platform.

The white-label platform, called The Lending Hub, offers financial institutions a suite of tools designed to streamline the development, management, and distribution of lending products at scale.



The hub includes a merchant enablement layer for rapid merchant onboarding, integration, and omni-commerce checkout processes. A merchant management suite provides BI analytics and reporting, while there is also merchant oversight and chargeback management.



Jeffrey Tower, EVP, global business development and strategy, ChargeAfter, says: "Banks are seeking to expand beyond their traditional models and integrate their lending products directly into merchants’ points of sale.



"Our platform promises to transform the way they and their customers experience lending, offering a suite of comprehensive tools and seamless integration that stand unmatched in the market."