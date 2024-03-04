Top fintech chiefs join Innovate Finance 'Unicorn Council'

Innovate Finance has convened the CEOs and founders of the UK's largest fintech businesses to create a 'Unicorn Council' to lobby gobernment on behalf of the industtry.

The Council will be co-chaired by Janine Hirt, CEO of Innovate Finance, and a steering committee of fintech leaders including Philip Belamant, CEO of Zilch and Charles McManus, CEO of Clearbank. Other members include business chiefs at Monzo, Revolut, Zopa, and Allica Bank among others.



The Council will provide the government with key policy recommendations to ensure the country successfully meets the investment and growth challenges over the next 10 years.



In addition, the Unicorn Council for UK FinTech will come together with the Startup Coalition’s Unicorn Project for Tech, also launched today, to create an umbrella forum for UK unicorns across all sectors, and united voice for British innovators at the highest levels of government and policy making.



Janine Hirt, CEO of Innovate Finance, says: “In the last few years UK fintech has shown resilience by maintaining its position as a global hub for investment, second in the world behind only the US, and maintaining the leading position in Europe.



"However, to maintain our leadership we need to accelerate our work with industry, government and regulators to ensure the necessary support for growth tech companies, including proactive regulation and increased investment."