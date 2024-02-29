Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Standard Chartered Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Financial inclusion

Keywords

Alternative finance Supply chain finance Trade finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SC Ventures launches supply chain financing marketplace for Ghanaian MSMEs

SC Ventures launches supply chain financing marketplace for Ghanaian MSMEs

Standard Chartered's innovation and investment arm SC Ventures is launching a B2B online marketplace offering small firms in Ghana access to financing options.

SOLV Ghana will give micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) access to short-term invoicing financing, buy now pay later services, and business loans via a marketplace of verified buyers and sellers.

Ghana’s MSMEs account for 83% of people engaged in business and are responsible for 71% of business revenues in the country, but only account for 66% of the profits, according to a 2019 report from the World Bank.

SOLV Ghana aims to tackle this by providing a verified and secured digital marketplace relationship between MSMEs, their suppliers, and participating financial institutions, to offer pre-approved loan facilities to fund shortfalls between their cash flows and existing working capital required for restocking. SOLV Ghana also provides business support service.

SOLV first launched in India in December 2020 before arriving in Kenya in 2022. In 2022, it raised $40 million in funding to help it scale with an ambition to reach more than 300 cities in India, Africa and Southeast Asia.

Sam Kwaku Peprah, CEO, SOLV Ghana, says: “At SOLV, our mission is to empower MSMEs by providing them with innovative solutions that address their financial needs, streamline their operations, and foster sustainable growth.

“The SOLV Ghana platform has successfully onboarded 40 supply chain ecosystems linked to over 9000 MSMEs participating on the platform. The launch of our marketplace in Ghana marks a significant step towards realizing this vision, and we are eager to contribute to the national economic development agenda.”

Related Companies

Standard Chartered Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Financial inclusion

Keywords

Alternative finance Supply chain finance Trade finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Standard Chartered Bank

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience[New Report] Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Trending

Trending

  1. Google Pay to shut down in the US

  2. EU adopts instant payments rules

  3. American Express adds BNPL twist to credit card bills

  4. Nubank posts $1bn full year net profit

  5. British SMEs lost &#163;2.8 billion in 2023 to &quot;rip off&quot; bank FX fees says Wise

Research
See all reports »
Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024