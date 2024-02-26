Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European Commission

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Sepa
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EU adopts instant payments rules

EU adopts instant payments rules

The European Council has adopted a regulation that will make instant payments fully available in euro to consumers and businesses in the EU and in EEA countries.

The new rules, agreed by the Council and Euopean Parliament last year, will allow people to transfer money within ten seconds at any time of the day, including outside business hours, not only within the same country but also to another EU member state.

Payment service providers such as banks, which provide standard credit transfers in euro, will also be required to offer the service of sending and receiving instant payments in euro at no extra charge.

The rules will come into forces in two stages, with a shorter transition period in the euro area and a longer one in EEA countries.

Not only will the move make instant euro payments universally available and affordable, it will also increase trust thanks to an obligation on providers to verify the match between the IBAN and the name of the beneficiary provided by the payer.

The rules are also designed to help European payment firms take on US giants Visa and Mastercard.

Says a statement: "The new rules will improve the strategic autonomy of the European economic and financial sector as they will help reduce any excessive reliance on third-country financial institutions and infrastructures."

Related Companies

European Commission

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Sepa
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Comments: (1)

David Gyori
David Gyori - BANKING REPORTS, LONDON - London 26 February, 2024, 18:10Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

This is GREAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your tickeJoin us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Trending

Trending

  1. Capital One to acquire Discover for $35 billion

  2. ECB warns banks on outsourcing risks

  3. And the winner is...open banking payments

  4. Singapore warns banks to prepare for quantum computing cyber threat

  5. Nubank posts $1bn full year net profit

Research
See all reports »
8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future