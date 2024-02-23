Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Sustainable
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Texas Blockchain Council challenges US DoE on bitcoin mining data

Texas Blockchain Council challenges US DoE on bitcoin mining data

The Texas Blockchain Council (TBC), a non-profit industry association, has initiated legal action against the Energy Information Administration (EIA) over cryptocurrency mining data collection.

The EIA, part of the US Department of Energy, announced it would be conducting a mandatory survey focused on evaluating the electricity consumption by cryptocurrency mining activity in the US.

TBC said cryptocurrency mines have been asked to provide information such as specifications of the machine used in each facility, specific locations of mining operations, and contractual information relating to each commercial energy partner.

The legal filing stated: “This is a case about sloppy government process, contrived and self-inflicted urgency, and invasive government data collection.”

In their press release, TBC referred to this action as part of “a broader pattern of regulatory overreach that threatens the very fabric of innovation and economic growth.”

TBC’s action has been taken alongside one of their members Riot Platforms.

Lee Bratcher, president of the TBC, said: "The EIA's actions represent an alarming precedent of government intrusion into private industry operations without just cause or proper process. It's evident that this survey is not about grid stability, as bitcoin miners are the most flexible load on any grid, but is a targeted political effort led by figures like Elizabeth Warren."

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Sustainable
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?[Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?

Trending

Related News
ECB officials liken crypto regulation to providing new clothes for a 'naked emperor'
/crypto

ECB officials liken crypto regulation to providing new clothes for a 'naked emperor'

US Justice Department uncovers $1.89 billion cryptocurrency fraud scheme
/crypto

US Justice Department uncovers $1.89 billion cryptocurrency fraud scheme

Trending

  1. Capital One to acquire Discover for $35 billion

  2. Activist investor defends Temenos but calls for CEO&#39;s removal

  3. ECB warns banks on outsourcing risks

  4. And the winner is...open banking payments

  5. Singapore warns banks to prepare for quantum computing cyber threat

Research
See all reports »
8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future