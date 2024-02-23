Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European Commission

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Frankfurt wins race to host new EU anti-money laundering agency

Frankfurt wins race to host new EU anti-money laundering agency

Frankfurt has won the race to host the EU's new Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA), beating out competition from eight other cities, including Dublin, Madrid and Paris.

Until now, national regulators have enforced European Union money laundering rules. But, from next year, it will have its own body with more than 400 employees tackling money laundering and terrorism financing.

Frankfurt was chosen ahead of rivals Brussels, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Riga, Rome, Vilnius and Vienna in series of votes at the European Council and European Parliament.

Co-rapporteurs Emil Radev and Eva Maria Poptcheva say in a statement: "AMLA will be a game-changer in cracking down on dirty money in the EU.

"It will supervise the riskiest financial entities, oversee the non-financial sector, and play a crucial role in stopping evaders from circumventing targeted financial sanctions."

Mairead McGuinness, EC commissioner, financial services, financial stability and capital markets union, adds: "I think in the morning we have a task force ready to go to set up the framework to allow AMLA begin its job, as has been outlined by the Council.

"Because we want and need to have trust in the financial system. We also want to root out the illegal activities that fund money laundering and allow it to prevail, crimes against society, families, children and women. So this is an important step for the European Union."

Related Companies

European Commission

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] 8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring[New Impact Study] 8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

Trending

Trending

  1. Checkout.com hit by over &#163;100 million in losses

  2. Capital One to acquire Discover for $35 billion

  3. Activist investor defends Temenos but calls for CEO&#39;s removal

  4. And the winner is...open banking payments

  5. ECB warns banks on outsourcing risks

Research
See all reports »
8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future