SEI invests $10m in Tifin

Fintech SEI is investing $10 million in Tifin, an umbrella group operating a host of AI-powered technology businesses in the asset and wealth management industry.

The two firms are also forming a partnership to use SEI's scale and distribution to push Tifin's AI technology to the wealth management sector.



Tifin was founded in 2018 as a fintech studio and evolved into an operating business in 2020. It is now made up of a host of companies and has received financial backing from the likes of JP Morgan, Morningstar and Broadridge.



Sneha Shah, head, new business ventures, SEI, says: "We need a deep curiosity and willingness to challenge convention in order to realize the promise of AI in driving greater personalization, helping clients find signal in noise, and meeting our clients where and when they want.



"Working with the right strategic partners during times of intense change can increase speed, confidence, and agility."



Vinay Nair, CEO, Tifin, adds: "SEI has the scale and distribution to detect opportunities and deliver the solutions needed. This makes it a powerful combination, and we are thrilled to partner with SEI. We believe that our cultural synergies, access to talent and expertise, and network of strategic partners will help power the future of wealth."