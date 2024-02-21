Napier AI lands £45 million in funding

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Napier AI lands &#163;45 million in funding

UK financial crime RegTech Napier AI has landed £45m in backing from US-based Crestline Investors.

Headquartered in London, and founded in 2015, Napier AI is a provider of AI-enhanced financial crime and regulation technology compliance software providing AML screening for the banking, payments and wealth & asset management industries.

Napier technology is used by institutions to screen, monitor and identify, criminal or suspicious activities, with the added functionality of regulatory reporting.

Since 2021, top-line revenue has grown at 30%+ year on year, as Napier AI has invested in its go-to-market organisation and bolstered its product line via dedicated R&D. The company has 150 customers worldwide.

Greg Watson, CEO at Napier AI, says: "Financial crime compliance operations and regulatory pressure continue to be large overheads for financial institutions, so there is a need to invest in NextGen AI-enhanced solutions with the benefit of trusted technology and delivery.”

