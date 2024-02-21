Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Toast cuts 550 jobs

Restaurant POS fintech Toast is axing 550 jobs - 15% of its workforce - as part of a cost-cutting restructuring plan.

The Boston-based firm plans to make the cuts by the end of the fiscal year and will take a restructuring hit of between $45 million and $55 million.

The news comes as Toast narrowed its full year net loss from $275 million in 2022 to $246 million in 2023. Revenue in 2023 grew 42% to $3.9 billion.

The company's board of directors has also authorised a share repurchase programme of up to $250 million of its Class A common stock.

New of the plans sent Toast's share price up by round 15%.

