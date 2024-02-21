Garanti BBVA issues biometric card

Turkey's Garanti BBVA has rolled out a Mastercard contactless credit card with a built-in fingerprint scanner.

To make a payment with the Bonus Platinum Biometric Card, shoppers tap a contactless terminal and put their finger on the sensor. Customers can also choose to add a password requirement.



Murat Çağrı Süzer, deputy GM, Garanti BBVA, says: "With the Bonus Platinum Biometric Card, customers can make secure payments quickly and easily by simply scanning their fingerprints. There is no need for them to have to remember their PINs or set up contactless limits."



Separately, the Turkish central bank has granted Garanti BBVA an operating license for its new payments solutions platform subsidiary.



Garanti Payment and Electronic Money Service is now preparing to roll out a beta version of its digital payment solutions under the TAMİ brand. TAMİ will allow businesses of all sizes in Turkey to receive and track payments easily and offer their customers from all banks installment payment options.



