Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Contour Xalts

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Supply chain finance Trade finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Xalts to acquire Contour Network to build &#39;Plaid for Trade&#39;

Xalts to acquire Contour Network to build 'Plaid for Trade'

Accel and Citi Ventures-backed fintech Xalts has acquired Contour Network from a consortium of global banks, with the aim of to building a 'Plaid for Trade' supply chain network.

Contour was launched in 2017 by a consortium of eight banks in an attempt to break down barriers to international trade finance through the use of blockchain technology. The network currently counts over 22 banks and 100+ global businesses as clients.

The acquisition comes just months after Contour announced plans to wind down the business due to a lack of funding.

Singapore-based Xalts, which is used by institutions to build multi-party applications for digitisation and tokenization, says it plans to launch an application ecosystem for embedded trade finance solutions on top of Contour's rails.

Ashutosh Goel, CEO of Xalts comments: "We want to create a Plaid for Trade. Our vision is to expand the scope of Contour's network which is trusted by banks and corporates, and build it into a rail that enables businesses to access digital solutions for trade and supply chain finance offered by banks, fintechs and technology partners. Combining our platform with Contour's Network will allow participants to develop and deploy customized solutions quickly."

The initial focus will be on embedded applications for trade and supply chain finance with the aim of enabling banks, logistics companies and technology companies to operate off a single platform.

"Our platform also enables institutions to build new innovative applications and products by leveraging blockchain and tokenization. We partner with leading blockchains and integrate with multiple infrastructure providers to help our clients build tokenization applications," says Supreet Kaur, COO of Xalts. "Contour will also enable network members to work with us to launch applications in this space."

Xalts was founded in 2022 by Ashutosh Goel and Supreet Kaur, former senior executives at HSBC and Meta. Currently with a team of over 50 across offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, India, UAE and UK, Xalts counts large financial institutions, regulatory bodies and technology companies as its clients.

The salvation of Contour comes after the closure of a raft of similar business propositions, including IBM's TradeLens project and the bank-backed Marco Polo Network and we.trade.

Related Companies

Contour Xalts

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Supply chain finance Trade finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love[On-Demand Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Trending

Related News
Commerzbank makes blockchain-based trade finance transactions
/wholesale

Commerzbank makes blockchain-based trade finance transactions

Citi dives into crypto with xalts seed investment
/startups

Citi dives into crypto with xalts seed investment

SMBC joins Contour and Komgo as Covid-19 propels digital trade

21 Jul 2020

DBS joins Contour trade finance network

11 May 2020

Citi invests in blockchain-based trade finance network Contour

18 Feb 2020

Bank-backed blockchain trade finance platform Contour launches

28 Jan 2020

Trending

  1. Temenos shares plunge on damning report

  2. Checkout.com hit by over &#163;100 million in losses

  3. Temenos fights back against Hindenburg report allegations

  4. Viva Wallet acquisition turns sour for JPMorgan as lawsuits filed

  5. Activist investor defends Temenos but calls for CEO&#39;s removal

Research
See all reports »
8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future