/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Pulsate raises $7.7 million in Series A funding round

Pulsate, a mobile-first customer engagement platform for community financial institutions, has raised $7.7 million in funding.

Pulsate's platform enables credit unions to provide customers with data driven, personalised product recommendations and marketing, boosting customer retention and loyalty.

The company currently works with over 270 credit unions and community banks reaching 20 million consumers.

The Series A funding round was led by TruStage Ventures and Curql Collective.

“Offering personalized banking experiences will continue to be a key differentiator for community financial institutions,” says Sam Das, managing director of TruStage Ventures. “Customers expect institutions to be there at their moment of need, which is why mobile engagement platforms are important. By further investing in Pulsate, we are empowering them to help even more banks and credit unions serve their customers better and strengthen their relationships.”

Pulsate says it will use the fresh cash injection to grow its staffing and further refine its product offering.

