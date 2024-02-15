Aussie banks hit by outage at key supplier

A network outage at a key supplier to Australian challenger banks has left customers unable to use make online transfers or use mobile banking apps.
Data Action, a software company which provides online banking services, has confirmed a series of incidents that have crippled the online banking services of at least six banks, including Ubank, Bank Australia, Defence Bank, Beyond Bank, People’s Choice and P&N Bank. Update:
The problems began surfacing early on Thursday and have continued throughout the day.
A Data Action spokesperson told local trade mag ITnews: “We are in constant contact with our clients to keep them updated of any new information as it comes to hand. We’re so sorry for the frustration this is causing, and we are doing our utmost to fix it and restore full functionality for our clients and their customers."
UBank has been active on twitter as complaints rained in.
At 22.15 Australian time, Ubank posted the following update: