Aussie banks hit by outage at key supplier

A network outage at a key supplier to Australian challenger banks has left customers unable to use make online transfers or use mobile banking apps.

Data Action, a software company which provides online banking services, has confirmed a series of incidents that have crippled the online banking services of at least six banks, including Ubank, Bank Australia, Defence Bank, Beyond Bank, People’s Choice and P&N Bank.



The problems began surfacing early on Thursday and have continued throughout the day.



A Data Action spokesperson told local trade mag ITnews: “We are in constant contact with our clients to keep them updated of any new information as it comes to hand. We’re so sorry for the frustration this is causing, and we are doing our utmost to fix it and restore full functionality for our clients and their customers."



UBank has been active on twitter as complaints rained in.

Hi, we apologise for any inconvenience. I'm afraid we're currently experiencing a systems outage. We're working on having this back up as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience. Please check out our status page for further updates.https://t.co/iql5rXDYx8 — ubank (@UBank) February 15, 2024

We’re still working on fixing our app and online banking. Osko payments are also currently offline, so some payments in and out of your accounts may be slower. We understand this is really frustrating and we’re truly sorry for any inconvenience this issue may cause. — ubank (@UBank) February 15, 2024

Our systems are being restored & customers can now use their app & online banking, including being able to send and receive OSKO payments. We'll continue to monitor this closely. We’d like to thank our customers for their patience & apologise again for the inconvenience. — ubank (@UBank) February 15, 2024

At 22.15 Australian time, Ubank posted the following update: