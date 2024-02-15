Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Colombian payments startup Bold raises $50m

Colombian payments fintech Bold has raised $50 million in a Series C funding round led by General Atlantic.

International Finance Corporation, InQLab and Amador participated in the round, which comes two years after a $55 million Series B.

Founded in 2019, Bold provides low-cost payment terminals that enable small businesses to accept card present and card-not-present payments.

The startup boasts more than 150,000 monthly active merchants as it works to foster financial inclusion through the democratisation of Colombia’s digital economy.

José Vélez, CEO, Bold, says: "Our work continues to empower small businesses by breaking payment barriers in Colombia. Now, thousands of merchants have access to digital financial services and can focus on the growth and success of their businesses."

