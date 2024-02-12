Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Capital One

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Branch banking Mobile & online banking Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Older Americans demonstrate more digital financial literacy than younger peers

Older Americans demonstrate more digital financial literacy than younger peers

Digital financial literacy among Americans increases with age, according to research from Capital One.

Nearly 86% of Americans know how to protect themselves and their personal information online, according to a survey 3000 adults. However, more than 40% of consumers lack basic financial knowledge, like how to manage debt or build credit.

This means that only 55% are digitally financially literate, according to Capital One's definition. These people understand a combination of basic financial knowledge and can protect themselves online from phishing attacks and other scams.

Older respondents rank higher in both digital and financial literacy. Of the 65+ population, 74% rank highly on both digital and financial literacy, compared to just 28% of 18-24 year old population.

Even among those who score low on both digital and financial literacy, 45% said they prefer managing their finances through a mobile app, 19% a website, and only nine per cent going to a bank branch.

Meanwhile, 70% of US households report being enrolled in digital banking for some or all of their accounts. Among consumers who are enrolled, 95% said they bank online "often" or "occasionally."

Shena Ashley, president, Capital One Insights Centre, says: "Banking is digital - from paying bills to checking bank balances, people are managing their finances online, making digital financial literacy skills critical for consumers.

"Even though an overwhelming majority of Americans are regularly banking online, too many still lack basic financial knowledge and skills."

Related Companies

Capital One

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Branch banking Mobile & online banking Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Trending

Trending

  1. TCS in running to take over UK&#39;s Faster Payments - Sky News

  2. Worldline cuts 1400 jobs

  3. HSBC installs first of ten &#39;Cash Pods&#39; in town with no bank branches

  4. Revolut says Meta platforms are a &#39;hotbed&#39; for scams

  5. MEPs nod through ten second instant transfer rules

Research
See all reports »
8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future