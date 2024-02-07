Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
Charitable giving fintech Overflow raises $20m

A church pastor has raised $20 million for his startup, called Overflow, that aims to make charitable giving frictionless.

The Series B round was led by Wesleyan Investment Foundation, which provides financing to churches and church-related organisations.

Founded in 2020, Overflow initially enabled people to make stock donations to churches and non-profits. It now also lets users make donations via ACH, card, DAF, Wills, crypto, Apple Pay, Venmo, CashApp, Google Pay and PayPal through one ‘easy button’ integration.

It has nearly a quarter of a million users and around 450 organisations on its platform, including the Golden State Warriors Community Foundation, American Cancer Society, Life Church, Church of the Highlands, and Convoy of Hope.

With the new funding in place, Overflow is looking to move beyond giving and provide a suit of financial products to churches and non-profits, says CEO Vance Roush, a pastor and former Googler.

"With this latest round of funding, we are now positioned to expand beyond our core giving solution to new product areas such as spend management - a sort of ‘Brex for Churches,’" says Roush. "Our goal is to establish a full financial suite of solutions to save church and nonprofit finance teams time and money."

