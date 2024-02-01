Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Volt and Bumper bring open banking to car dealerships

Volt and Bumper bring open banking to car dealerships

Real-time payments platform Volt has struck a deal with Bumper to bring open banking to car dealerships in the UK and Europe.

Bumper works with over 5000 dealerships and garages across the UK, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, and Republic of Ireland, helping over 500,000 drivers to pay their servicing and repair bills.

Volt now powers Bumper’s ‘Pay Now’ function, facilitating real-time payments for cars, parts and repairs, with dealerships receiving the benefit of instant settlements, which are tracked in real time.

The integration also allows checkout flow and pay-by-link options, providing a mobile-first experience to the service car dealerships provide.

Richard Drury, VP, Partnerships, Volt, says: “For car dealerships, the payments process has been a major challenge and our solution is a real asset in alleviating those challenges many dealership owners are facing today.

"We’ve created a perfect solution for Bumper, with the initial results and quick adoption proving that it resonates with both buyers and sellers. There’s huge potential for real-time payments to take off in the automotive industry, so this partnership was a no-brainer for Volt.”

[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

