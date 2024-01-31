Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Super app startup Paysme shuts up shop

Super app startup Paysme shuts up shop

Paysme, a fintech startup aiming to build a financial super app for small businesses in the UK, is winding down.

Founded in 2020 by former BNY Mellon banker Derek Stewart, the startup secured a £1 million investment via private capital platform Globacap in August 2021, followed by a £50,000 seed investment the following year.

Paysme aimed to ride the super app wave, delivering a combination of mobile payments, e-commerce, digital banking, accounting, lending, and insurance services in a single app.

Stewart shared news of the firm's demise on LinkedIn: "While our purpose, product & brand made a meaningful impact in 3 traditional small business communities including taxis, independent retail & sports clubs, the challenges we faced during & post COVID meant the business was not in a sufficiently strong financial position to grow to the next milestone."

