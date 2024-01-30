Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

Ramp

Ramp expands procurement capabilities with Venue acquisition

Finance automation platform Ramp has expanded its procurement capabilities through the acquisition of Sequoia-backed startup Venue. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deal marks a significant expansion beyond corporate cards for Ramp, which serves more than 15,000 businesses and secured an $8 billion valuation at a 2022 funding round.

Venue focuses on simplifying how businesses review, approve, and manage the cost of vendors in use across their company. Founded in 2022, within a year the company supported customers averaging 500 to 1000 full-time-employees, and raised $1.2 million in financing.

At Ramp, the Venue team will lead efforts to automate and streamline procurement workflows and vendor management so businesses can control spend before it happens - with initial projects such as customised intake forms, flexible approvals, purchase order management, and AI-powered vendor management.

Ramp is also revamping its procurement product, adding a host of features, including a bi-directional integration with providers including Ironclad to integrate a contract review process into approval workflow.

Eric Glyman, CEO, Ramp, says: "The products launched today will save employees from time-consuming, manual tasks and allow companies to operate much more nimbly. We're thrilled to welcome the Venue team to Ramp and are grateful for their leadership in eliminating inefficient procurement cycles."

