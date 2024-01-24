BaFin increases focus on IT outsourcing risks

Cybersecurity and the outsourcing of IT services are among the greatest risks to the financial sector, warns a new report from German regulator BaFin.

The watchdog has named the seven risks it considers most capable of jeopardising Germany's financial stability. Of these, one is new for 2024 - market concentration in the outsourcing of IT service.



"In some sectors in Germany, a small number of specialised IT service providers serve a large proportion of banks and insurers," warns the report.



Among the other concerns highlighted is the risk of cyberattacks and of inadequate money laundering prevention.



Mark Branson, president, BaFin, says: "Institutions shouldn’t underestimate risk provisioning needs, and, more than ever, companies should be investing in their operational security and stability."



Read the report (German)