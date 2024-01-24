Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
Related Companies

BaFin

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Security Wholesale banking

Keywords

Money Laundering Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BaFin increases focus on IT outsourcing risks

BaFin increases focus on IT outsourcing risks

Cybersecurity and the outsourcing of IT services are among the greatest risks to the financial sector, warns a new report from German regulator BaFin.

The watchdog has named the seven risks it considers most capable of jeopardising Germany's financial stability. Of these, one is new for 2024 - market concentration in the outsourcing of IT service.

"In some sectors in Germany, a small number of specialised IT service providers serve a large proportion of banks and insurers," warns the report.

Among the other concerns highlighted is the risk of cyberattacks and of inadequate money laundering prevention.

Mark Branson, president, BaFin, says: "Institutions shouldn’t underestimate risk provisioning needs, and, more than ever, companies should be investing in their operational security and stability."

