Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

DailyPay

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
US fintech DailyPay creates 293 Belfast jobs

US fintech DailyPay creates 293 Belfast jobs

American earned wage access fintech DailyPay is creating 293 jobs in Belfast as part of a £24 million investment in Northern Ireland.

In its first expansion outside of the US, DailyPay has already opened its Belfast office, which will house around 200 "customer excellence" workers, with the remaining jobs in product and engineering roles.

The positions will have an average salary of £42,500 a year, adding £12 million annually to the local economy, according to Invest NI, which helped secure the move.

Ed Zaval, chief customer officer, DailyPay, says: "Northern Ireland offers a highly attractive investment location as it has a well-educated workforce, a cost-competitive business environment, and excellent support from Invest NI.

"We have already got our Belfast office up and running and recruited 100 staff and intend to have all the jobs in place by mid-2025."

Related Companies

DailyPay

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Event Report] Cloud innovation paves path to the future[New Event Report] Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Trending

Trending

  1. Apple offers to open up NFC payments access to settle EU antitrust probe

  2. Sainsbury&#39;s to wind down core banking business

  3. Wise accuses high street banks of hidden exchange rate fees

  4. JPMorgan faces rising number of hacking attempts

  5. India partners Google Pay to take UPI global

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up