US fintech DailyPay creates 293 Belfast jobs

American earned wage access fintech DailyPay is creating 293 jobs in Belfast as part of a £24 million investment in Northern Ireland.

In its first expansion outside of the US, DailyPay has already opened its Belfast office, which will house around 200 "customer excellence" workers, with the remaining jobs in product and engineering roles.



The positions will have an average salary of £42,500 a year, adding £12 million annually to the local economy, according to Invest NI, which helped secure the move.



Ed Zaval, chief customer officer, DailyPay, says: "Northern Ireland offers a highly attractive investment location as it has a well-educated workforce, a cost-competitive business environment, and excellent support from Invest NI.



"We have already got our Belfast office up and running and recruited 100 staff and intend to have all the jobs in place by mid-2025."