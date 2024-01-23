Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ozone API

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Open APIs Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ozone API raises &#163;8.5m to go global

Ozone API raises £8.5m to go global

London-based open banking fintech Ozone API has raised £8.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Gresham House Ventures.

Founded in 2017, Ozone API has developed a standards-based platform, enabling banks around the world to deliver open APIs that both comply with regulation and drive new revenue streams.

The UK outfit says it has built significant global momentum, but with an ever-increasing number of markets moving towards open banking implementation, including the US, it is now looking to accelerate international expansion.

The company plans to use the investment to build its team as it works to support all emerging standards and provide the tools for banks to monetise open APIs.

Huw Davies, CEO, Ozone API, says: “Open finance is now an unstoppable transformational force and we’ve been at the forefront of driving this change. We’re thrilled that Gresham House Ventures is partnering with us to accelerate our global expansion.”

Related Companies

Ozone API

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Open APIs Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Trending

Trending

  1. Apple offers to open up NFC payments access to settle EU antitrust probe

  2. Sainsbury&#39;s to wind down core banking business

  3. Wise accuses high street banks of hidden exchange rate fees

  4. JPMorgan faces rising number of hacking attempts

  5. India partners Google Pay to take UPI global

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up