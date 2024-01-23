Ozone API raises £8.5m to go global

London-based open banking fintech Ozone API has raised £8.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Gresham House Ventures.

Founded in 2017, Ozone API has developed a standards-based platform, enabling banks around the world to deliver open APIs that both comply with regulation and drive new revenue streams.



The UK outfit says it has built significant global momentum, but with an ever-increasing number of markets moving towards open banking implementation, including the US, it is now looking to accelerate international expansion.



The company plans to use the investment to build its team as it works to support all emerging standards and provide the tools for banks to monetise open APIs.



Huw Davies, CEO, Ozone API, says: “Open finance is now an unstoppable transformational force and we’ve been at the forefront of driving this change. We’re thrilled that Gresham House Ventures is partnering with us to accelerate our global expansion.”

