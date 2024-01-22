Qatar's Karty raises $2m for digital wallet

Qatari digital wallet startup Karty is gearing up for launch after securing more than US$2 million in seed funding.

Karty is building an e-wallet for payments, instant peer-to-peer money transfers, oversight of daily spend, and the ability to track spending patterns through interactive charts.



The startup has received in-principle approval for development and demo in strategic partnership with local bank Masraf Al Rayan and is now waiting for final approval and licensing from the Qatar Central Bank ahead of launch.



Mohammed Suleiman, CEO, Karty, says: "This robust backing positions us ideally for a dynamic market entry and the launch of an integrated platform that promises to revolutionize financial transactions with enhanced ease and security."