SEB to buy stake in Kirva

SEB is to buy a minority stake in digital document exchange firm Kirva.

Kivra is a platform that connects 5.8 million Swedes with more than 40 000 verified companies and government agencies to distribute important documents such as invoices, letters and receipts. Users can collect and manage their documents through the Kirva app.



The partnership with Kivra will enable SEB to not only use Kivra’s platform as a channel for specific digital communication, but also for tailor made products and services.



Jonas Söderberg, head of SEB’s division Corporate & Private Customers, says: “We are convinced that the increased flexibility and availability the partnership with Kivra will bring will be of great benefit to our customers. The partnership is well in line with SEB´s 2030 Strategy of strengthening innovation and business momentum through external partnerships and thereby future proofing SEB."



The size and value of the investment has not been disclosed.