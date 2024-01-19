Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Digital Onboarding raises $58m

Boston-based SaaS fintech Digital Onboarding has raised $58 million from Volition Capital.

Digital Onboarding has built an engagement platform specifically for banks and credit unions to grow and service existing customer relationships. The firm says it helps clients engage with customers via targeted, journey-based communication and action-oriented microsites to drive account primacy.

The platform includes a library of campaigns along with proprietary and third-party widgets that can easily be added to its microsites, on bank landing pages, and within third-party digital banking apps.

With more than 100 clients, the company will use the new funds to nearly double its headcount and add segmentation and profile management, marketing attribution, machine learning, and embedded fintech functionality.

Ted Brown, CEO, Digital Onboarding, says: "Banks and credit unions are pushing further into digital maturity, with many providing online banking and developing robust campaigns for customer acquisition. However, digital transformation often stalls at the onboarding stage of the new customer or member lifecycle.

"Financial institutions have a significant opportunity to make enrolling in and setting up deposit, payment, and other services simple and seamless. Making these as accessible and easy to complete as possible has a measurable positive impact on customer retention and loyalty."

