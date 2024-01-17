Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
Vodafone strikes $1.5 billion cloud and GenAI deal with Microsoft

Vodafone strikes $1.5 billion cloud and GenAI deal with Microsoft

Vodafone has struck an agreement with Microsoft to invest $1.5 billion over the next ten years to develop new digital and financial services for businesses and consumers.

The telco intends to use OpenAI technology running on Azure to scale its new standalone Internet of Things business, deliver personalised customer services and expand the reach of M-Pesa by launching it as a new cloud-native applications.

Microsoft also intends to invest in Vodafone’s managed IoT connectivity platform, which will become a separate, standalone business by April 2024.

“This new generation of AI will unlock massive new opportunities for every organisation and every industry around the world,” says Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO, Microsoft. “Together with Vodafone we will apply the latest cloud and AI technology to enhance the customer experience of hundreds of millions of people and businesses across Africa and Europe, build new products and services, and accelerate the company’s transition to the cloud.”

