News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
Revolut faces US class action suit over biometric data collection

Revolut is facing a class action lawsuit in Illinois alleging the UK fintech giant has unlawfully collected, used and stored customers' biometric data.

When applying to become a Revolut customer, users submit photographs of their ID and a selfie. Facial recognition software is then used to ensure the two images are the same person.

According to court documents first reported by the Cook County Record, plaintiff Tina Haralampopoulos alleges Revolut violated Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) by failing to disclose how applicants’ biometric data is collected, stored, and destroyed or secure written consent.

In addition, the filing claims that Revolut does not disclose any third parties' participation in the process.

"Utilizing biometric identification software, such that Defendant uses in its registration process, exposes consumers to serious and irreversible privacy risks, especially here where it is not clear to consumers that Defendant is collecting their biometric identifiers when they apply to sign up with Defendant," says the document.

The plaintiff is seeking an order declaring that Revolut's conduct violates BIPA, requiring the firm to stop the collection, and the award of damages.

