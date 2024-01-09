Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Markets

Keywords

DeFi
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
CFTC takes aim at ID discovery in DeFi

CFTC takes aim at ID discovery in DeFi

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is urging policymakers to address identity issues in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) operations.

A report issues by the US regulatory body recommends specific actions applied to anti-money laundering and digital identity in the opaque world of DeFi.

The publication of the report follows a study conducted the Department of Treasury on illicit finance risks in DeFi which found that North Korea, cybercriminals, ransomware attackers, thieves, and scammers are using DeFi services to transfer and launder their illicit proceeds. The Government recommended that federal regulators take clear steps, in line with AML/CFT regulations and sanctions obligations, to prevent illicit actors from abusing DeFi.

A central concern related to DeFi systems is the lack of, and some industry designs to avoid, clear lines of responsibility and accountability, states CFTC commissoner Christy Goldsmith Romero

"This feature of DeFi systems may present the clearest ways in which DeFi poses risks to consumers and investors, as well as to financial stability, market integrity and illicit finance—it implicates no clear route to ensuring victim recourse, defense against illicit exploitation, or the ability to insert necessary changes and controls during periods of crisis and network stress," she says. "Given the potential risks, the report finds that government and industry should take timely action to work together, across regulatory and other strategic initiatives, to better understand DeFi."

The report recommends evaluating options for regulating and imposing requirements for identity information discoverability and verification across layers in the ecosystem. This could involve regulating more centralized identity information and credential repositories and service providers, and determining what level of identity information must be collected by different financial actors at different layers of the DeFi stack.

Related Companies

Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Markets

Keywords

DeFi
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024[New Impact Study] AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Trending

Related News
Iosco issues DeFi policy recommendations
/regulation

Iosco issues DeFi policy recommendations

BIS applies DeFi principles to cross-border wCBDC tests
/crypto

BIS applies DeFi principles to cross-border wCBDC tests

Unstoppable Finance to launch DeFi bank and euro-pegged stablecoin

10 May 2023

HM Treasury opens consultation for taxing DeFi cryptoassets

28 Apr 2023

US says crooks using DeFi to launder illicit proceeds

11 Apr 2023

FSB steps up investigation into DeFi risks

16 Feb 2023

Trending

  1. Monese racks up losses; warns on going concern status

  2. Starling&#39;s chief banking officer Helen Bierton departs for Lloyds

  3. ECB issues digital euro vendor call

  4. Visa unveils Web3 customer loyalty platform

  5. ECB to run first cyber resilience stress tests

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up