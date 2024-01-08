Plaid and Robinhood vets raise $75m for early-stage VC fund

Exponent Founders Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm led by former Plaid and Robinhood staffers, has raised $75 million for a fund to invest in startups from a host of sectors, including fintech.

Exponent Founders Capital has raised $125 million to date, including a new $75 million Fund II vehicle that will be deployed across companies spanning enterprise software, fintech and payments, infrastructure, applied AI, and vertical SaaS throughout the US, Canada, and Europe.



The raise was oversubscribed primarily by nonprofit endowments and hospitals, with limited partners including Carnegie Mellon University and Cook Children's Health Care System.



New York-based Exponent Founders Capital was founded in 2021 by Charley Ma and Mahdi Raza. Ma was one of the first business hires at Plaid before working for corporate card outfit Ramp and Alloy. Raza has worked for Robinhood and Evercore.



The pair say they aim to be long-term investors motivated to help startup teams cross the growth chasm from $0 to $100 million+ and beyond in revenue.



Says Ma: “We have years of earned experience from the zero to one hundred journey at multiple high-growth companies, and we strive to be pound for pound the most high leverage investors for our founders.”