Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

AbbeyCross

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Payments Start ups

Keywords

Foreign exchange
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
AbbeyCross raise $6.5m for emerging markets FX platform

AbbeyCross raise $6.5m for emerging markets FX platform

AbbeyCross, a wholesale FX platform focused on improving the payment market infrastructure for emerging market currencies, has raised US$6.5 million in a seed funding round.

The round, which follows a $2.47 million pre-seed last year, was led by Valar Ventures with participation from BNY Mellon, Third Prime and Gaingels.

AbbeyCross works with global banks, their currency suppliers, and other financial services providers in an effort to bring deeper currency liquidity, price transparency and market data to a fragmented emerging market currency payment industry.

The firm says it can help clients reduce costs and delays, enhance transparency, and provide fair prices to their clients for emerging market payments as well as reduce their regulatory and compliance risk.

Mike Robertson, CEO, AbbeyCross, says: "This is a significant milestone in the evolution of the business and will enable us to continue to refine and build the service, extending our reach and making the costs for Emerging Market payment transfers not only more transparent but the overall environment more compliant and easier to administer for all market participants."

Related Companies

AbbeyCross

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Payments Start ups

Keywords

Foreign exchange
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Trending

Trending

  1. HSBC to take on Wise with launch of money transfer app

  2. Monese racks up losses; warns on going concern status

  3. Starling&#39;s chief banking officer Helen Bierton departs for Lloyds

  4. ECB issues digital euro vendor call

  5. Visa unveils Web3 customer loyalty platform

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up