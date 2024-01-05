AIB survey reveals cost of living influences sustainability decisions

45% of adults say that they are personally affected by climate change, a substantial increase from 37% in 2020.

These findings follow 2023, a year with rainfall and warming at unprecedented levels at times in Ireland with the impacts of climate change on people’s lives plain to see, accoeding to the bank. The research is based on a nationally representative sample of 1,000 adults aged over 18 in December 2023.

The cost of living continues to be the largest obstacle preventing sustainable choices, but concerns are easing, with the percentage of people who mention cost as a burden being down by 20% since the previous survey in May 2023. Inflation continues to weigh on consumers’ minds, with 52% of adults saying that the cost of living has made them less interested in sustainability, an increase of 15% from 37%. Further to this, 44% say a lack of sustainable alternatives was the main barrier, down from 59% in May 2023, while 33% cited a lack of clarity, understanding or information, down from 35%.

71% of respondents believe the government is responsible for providing these alternatives, while 57% think it is up to the individual to drive behavioural change to tackle environmental issues. 46% expect multinationals to implement sustainable practices, diminishing to 38% for large Irish businesses, 19% for charities and 14% for SMEs.

Lifestyle changes that were cited to have the greatest potential to reduce carbon emissions were using electricity producted with renewable sources (29%), driving an electric car (10%), buying fewer or previously owned clothes (58%). Only 11% have switched to a vegan or vegetarian diet compared with 13% in 2021, while just 4% intend switching in the next three years. A small minority of consumers are interested in taking out home improvement loans themselves to improve the energy efficiency of their homes, up 10% from 8% in the previous wave.

This is the sixth AIB Sustainability Survey carried out by Amárach for AIB. The previous waves of research were carried out in May 2023, June 2021, December 2020, June 2020 and December 2019.

AIB chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer Mary Whitelaw says: "Our world is changing before our eyes. The sixth wave of AIB’s Sustainability Research shows an increase in the proportion of people who say their lives are affected by climate change. It’s encouraging to see that the cost barrier to making more sustainable choices is easing somewhat as inflation eases. AIB is here to support our customers wishing to build a greener tomorrow through our lower-cost green mortgages for customers whose homes have a BER rating of B3 or higher, as well as cheaper green personal loans which can go towards the installation of solar panels, insulation or the purchase of an electric vehicle."

Amárach chairman Gerard O’Neill adds: "The research shows that Irish citizens are keen to play their part in achieving Ireland’s climate change goals for 2030, but they still need guidance, encouragement and support from government, business and others to contribute to a sustainable future for Ireland."