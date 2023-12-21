Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Tabby

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Tabby secures $700 million debt facility and $50 million Series D extension

Tabby secures $700 million debt facility and $50 million Series D extension

UAE-based buy now, pay later player Tabby has secured $700 million in debt financing from JPMorgan and extended its series D round to $250 million.

Tabby in November secured $200 million in Series D funding at a $1.5B valuation, making it the Mena region's first fintech unicorn head of a planned IPO in Saudi Arabia.

The additional $50 million was supported by Hassana Investment Company, with participation from Soros Capital Management and KSA-based Saudi Venture Capital.

The financing fortifies Tabby’s balance sheet to serve demand for its flagship BNPL offering, which now manages over $6 billion in annualised transaction volume. The firm currently has 10 million users and works with over 30,000 brands.

The numbers are on a par with Saudi Arbian BNPL peer Tamara, which last week secured unicorn status on a $340 million funding round.

Speaking of the $700 million debt facility, Hosam Arab, CEO and co-founder of Tabby, says: “Securitization is a major milestone, not only for Tabby but also the first of its kind for the region. It mirrors the rapid growth and evolution of the fintech landscape in our markets.”

Like other large BNPL players, Tabby is extending its product range in a bid to cater for a more rounded shopping experience for its customers.

The company reccently launched Tabby Shop, showcasing over 500,000 products from thousands of brands to help shoppers discover and track the best products and deals in one place. Tabby’s use as a payment method in physical stores including Tabby Card is also picking up steam, now reaching over 20% of total volumes.

Related Companies

Tabby

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up[New Report] Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Trending

Related News
Saudi BNPL player Tamara achieves unicorn status on $340 million funding round
/payments

Saudi BNPL player Tamara achieves unicorn status on $340 million funding round

Middle Eastern BNPL platform Tabby raises $200 million
/payments

Middle Eastern BNPL platform Tabby raises $200 million

UAE BNPL startup tabby secures Series B extension of $54 million

07 Mar 2022

Tabby to launch in Saudi Arabia with $7 million funding

09 Jun 2020

Trending

  1. Monzo Wrapped prompts outpouring of shame and anger

  2. Apple, Visa and Mastercard face anti-trust class action lawsuit

  3. Elon Musk’s X granted payment processing license in 13 US states - and counting

  4. Swift trials electronic bill of lading interoperability model

  5. Santander bids to clamp down on Facebook Marketplace scams

Research
See all reports »
Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration