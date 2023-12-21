Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Walmart brings BNPL payments to self-checkout kiosks with Affirm

Walmart brings BNPL payments to self-checkout kiosks with Affirm

Walmart has struck a deal with Affirm to offer buy now, pay later options at self-checkout kiosks at over 4500 US stores.

Affirm's instalment options can also be used on Walmart's website and app as well as Walmart Vision and Auto Centres.

Pat Suh, SVP, revenue, Affirm, says: “Expanding our partnership with Walmart and bringing Affirm’s transparent monthly pay-over-time options to their self-checkout kiosks in the US will help even more consumers increase their purchasing power during the holiday shopping season and beyond.”

Affirm also has deals with Amazon and Target.

