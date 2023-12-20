Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nineteen firms apply for admission to Digital Securities Sandbox

Nineteen firms apply for admission to Digital Securities Sandbox

The UK Government says it has received 19 expressions of interest from incumbent financial market infrastructures, banks and new entrants to participate in inaugural tests of its Digital Securities Sandbox.

The DSS will enable firms to model the operations of a central securities depository and trading venue using distributed ledger technology to accommodate digital assets.

The Government launched a consultation in July to assess market feedback on the initiative. This followed a Call for Evidence in 2021 to examine the application of distributed ledger technology for financial financial market infrastructures. A key issue identified by market participants at the time was that the UK legislative framework has not been built to support the use of DLT in financial markets.

The Sandbox is seen as a way of testing the technology using temporary modifications to existing legislation, with the power to alter legislative frameworks as the tests progress.

"After having analysed the responses, the Government intends largely to retain the approach originally outlined in the consultation," states HM Treasury. "This will involve instituting a broad framework for the DSS in legislation, with the regulators given appropriate flexibility to manage requirements for participating entities."

The Government intends that all relevant assets currently in scope of the regulatory perimeter, aside from derivatives, are capable of being included in the DSS.

A number of respondents to the consultation criticised the decision to exclude unbacked cryptoassets from the sandbox.

In response, the Treasury states: "There is currently no established regime for cryptoassets that could be amended in the Sandbox. There is an existing separate workstream underway to put in place a regulatory framework for cryptoassets, which will proceed separately to the DSS.

"The FMI Sandbox powers in FSMA 2023 could potentially be a helpful mechanism in future for assessing appropriate regulatory innovation in relation to cryptoassets. The Government will continue to assess the desirability of a further sandboxes to help inform the development of legislation and regulation in the cryptoasset space."

The full outcome document and Government response to market feedback can be found here.

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Scams: The 2024 Fraud Outlook

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up[New Report] Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Trending

Related News
UK Government to set up Digital Securities Sandbox
/crypto

UK Government to set up Digital Securities Sandbox

Trending

  1. Monzo Wrapped prompts outpouring of shame and anger

  2. Apple, Visa and Mastercard face anti-trust class action lawsuit

  3. Revolut&#39;s Storonsky claims second place in UK ranking of top ten young billionaires

  4. Elon Musk’s X granted payment processing license in 13 US states - and counting

  5. Swift trials electronic bill of lading interoperability model

Research
See all reports »
Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration