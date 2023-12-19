Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
Vitt raises funds; launches treasury product

Vitt raises funds; launches treasury product

London-based cash management fintech Vitt has raised $16 million in equity and debt in a round led by Better Tomorrow and Speedinvest.

N26 founder Max Tayenthal joined the round for Vitt, which describes itself as “the one-stop cash management solution for startups".

The funding will be used to scale Vitt's new treasury product, which is designed to help startups both diversify and earn a return on their idle cash. Customers can earn up to 5.07%, with assets held solely with an FCA-regulated custodian.

Saket Kumar, CEO, Vitt, says: “We have both customers managing thousands and those managing millions. It is incredibly rewarding to be able to serve founders across their journey.”

