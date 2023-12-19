Vitt raises funds; launches treasury product

London-based cash management fintech Vitt has raised $16 million in equity and debt in a round led by Better Tomorrow and Speedinvest.

N26 founder Max Tayenthal joined the round for Vitt, which describes itself as “the one-stop cash management solution for startups".



The funding will be used to scale Vitt's new treasury product, which is designed to help startups both diversify and earn a return on their idle cash. Customers can earn up to 5.07%, with assets held solely with an FCA-regulated custodian.



Saket Kumar, CEO, Vitt, says: “We have both customers managing thousands and those managing millions. It is incredibly rewarding to be able to serve founders across their journey.”