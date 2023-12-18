Visa expands Fintech Fast Track programme

Visa is expanding its North America Fintech Fast Track programme beyond card issuance to connect members to its real-time money movement platform.

Launched in North America in 2019, Fast Track helps fintech startups speed up the process of integrating with Visa. Over the last year, 42 clients have signed on.



By expanding the programme to include Visa Direct, fintechs can now launch programmes through their financial institutions to enable transfers to eligible cards, bank accounts, and wallets around the world.



Fintech Fast Track partners now also have the opportunity to work with the Visa Consulting & Analytics team on one project from a curated selection of offerings, specifically designed to help early stage fintechs grow their portfolio.



Additionally, the programme now includes the opportunity for up to $100,000 worth of Amazon Web Services Activate credits for cloud consumption, business support, and personalised content and offers.



Vanessa Colella, SVP, global head, innovation and digital partnerships, Visa, says: “Fintechs are a vital growth engine for the payments industry, and Visa is committed to supporting their progress.



“The enhanced Fast Track program offers fintechs personalized tools and resources to innovate and excel. We believe this will be a gamechanger that will catalyze new growth opportunities within this community, and further our mission to uplift everyone, everywhere.”