TD inks data access deal with Plaid

TD has struck a North American data-access agreement with Plaid, enabling the bank's customers in Canada and the US to share their financial data with third-party providers.

TD customers will be able to connect to and share financial data with Plaid's network of over 8000 apps and services through APIs.



TD already has data access agreements with Mastercard's Finicity as well as Envestnet | Yodlee, and is also a member of the Financial Data Exchange and the Akoya Data Access Network.



Franklin Garrigues, VP, external ecosystems, TD, says: "We know our customers are looking to access new types of services that meet their unique financial needs. This agreement will enable our customers who choose to access the applications and services on Plaid's network to do so with more ease, value and security."



Cecilia Frew, head, open finance, Plaid, adds: "Our relationship with TD will give millions of customers the tools to securely connect to the thousands of digital financial applications in Plaid's network and comfortably manage their everyday finances."