Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Plaid TD Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
TD inks data access deal with Plaid

TD inks data access deal with Plaid

TD has struck a North American data-access agreement with Plaid, enabling the bank's customers in Canada and the US to share their financial data with third-party providers.

TD customers will be able to connect to and share financial data with Plaid's network of over 8000 apps and services through APIs.

TD already has data access agreements with Mastercard's Finicity as well as Envestnet | Yodlee, and is also a member of the Financial Data Exchange and the Akoya Data Access Network.

Franklin Garrigues, VP, external ecosystems, TD, says: "We know our customers are looking to access new types of services that meet their unique financial needs. This agreement will enable our customers who choose to access the applications and services on Plaid's network to do so with more ease, value and security."

Cecilia Frew, head, open finance, Plaid, adds: "Our relationship with TD will give millions of customers the tools to securely connect to the thousands of digital financial applications in Plaid's network and comfortably manage their everyday finances."

Related Companies

Plaid TD Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Open banking for B2B: Maximising data for corporates[On-Demand Webinar] Open banking for B2B: Maximising data for corporates

Trending

Trending

  1. UK payments watchdog proposes cap on interchange fees

  2. Santander migrates corporate bank to new Gravity platform on Google Cloud

  3. Google adds BNPL options to mobile wallet

  4. Revolut&#39;s Storonsky claims second place in UK ranking of top ten young billionaires

  5. How sustainable is payment by cash?

Research
See all reports »
Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023