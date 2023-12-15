Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NatWest Coutts

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NatWest debanking review finds possible violation of FCA rules

NatWest debanking review finds possible violation of FCA rules

A second debanking review revealed that NatWest has potentially violated Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulation.

After facing investigations from regulators and backlash for the closure of Brexit leader Nigel Farage’s Coutts bank account that led to the exit of CEO Alison Rose and Coutts exec Peter Flavel, the review has indicated breaches of regulatory rules. Rose’s £7.5 million payout following the scandal was also scrapped in November.

In initial findings, the FCA did not find proof of wrongdoing, however law firm Travers Smith analysed the closure of 84 Coutts’ accounts, a sample of 10% over a two-year period to July 2023, determining “serious failings” in its treatment of Farage in a report.

The report found that NatWest and Coutts might have violated FCA rules in customer treatment and reason for contract termination.

Mohammad Syed, chief executive at Coutts comments on the report’s release: "This report reaffirms that there were a number of shortcomings in our approach to account closures at Coutts and, in particular, in the quality and consistency of our communications. The experience of some of our customers fell short of what they should expect, and we apologise to them.

"We are committed to implementing all of the recommendations made by Travers Smith, including comprehensively reviewing and updating exit and communication processes, so that we deliver a better, more consistent experience for all our customers."

Related Companies

NatWest Coutts

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Open banking for B2B: Maximising data for corporates

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023

Trending

Trending

  1. Visa and Mastercard lower Canadian interchange fees

  2. UK payments watchdog proposes cap on interchange fees

  3. Santander migrates corporate bank to new Gravity platform on Google Cloud

  4. Google adds BNPL options to mobile wallet

  5. Revolut&#39;s Storonsky claims second place in UK ranking of top ten young billionaires

Research
See all reports »
Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Sustainable Cities: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023