News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
PwC forms alliance with Starling&#39;s Engine SaaS platform

PwC forms alliance with Starling's Engine SaaS platform

PwC has signed on as a strategic implementation platform for Starling Bank's Software-as-a-Service platform, Engine.

Engine is an API-based, cloud native platform initially built by Starling’s own in-house tech team to run the UK bank.

Last year, Starling began offering Engine to other lenders, promising to help them quickly launch new digital services or to replace legacy systems. The platform has recently secured its first two clients, Salt Bank in Romania and AMP Bank in Australia.

Having brought in GFT as an implementation partner, Starling has now secured a deal with professional services giant PwC, which will offer Engine to its clients around the world.

Steve Davies, digital banking lead, PwC UK, says: "By forming an alliance with Engine, we can offer an even greater range of technology-enabled solutions to help clients deliver high quality digital banking to their customers and remarkable employee experiences, while also saving costs and driving up productivity."

Sam Everington, CEO, Engine by Starling, adds: "Partnering with PwC, a leader in professional services, will be crucial in helping to deliver Engine, our cutting-edge digital banking platform, to customers around the world."

