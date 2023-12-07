Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Samsung pushes mobile wallet take-up with Mastercard partnership

Samsung pushes mobile wallet take-up with Mastercard partnership

Samsung is joining Mastercard's new Wallet Express programme, making it easier for banks and card issuers in the UK to offer their customers the electronic giant's own multi-faceted mobile wallet offering.

Launched last year, Samsung Wallet brings together Samsung Pay with other features that allows users to organise digital keys, boarding passes, identification cards and more, in one app.

By incorporating Mastercard's Wallet Express, issuers can provide their customers with this wallet. In turn, customers get new ways to pay, including with Galaxy wearable devices.

Valerie Nowak, EVP, product and innovation, Mastercard Europe, says: "We're proud that Samsung are joining our Wallet Express programme, which provides consumers with a broad range of choice.

"It seamlessly integrates Samsung Wallet into their banking experience, allowing flexibility to decide how consumers make payments using their favourite Galaxy mobile and wearable devices."

