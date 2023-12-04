Mastercard welcomes latest Start Path in Solidarity programme participants

Mastercard has added five early-stage startups founded by women and people of colour to its Start Path in Solidarity programme.

In the US, underrepresented founders from the top-funded startups typically receive 43% of the amount of funding as the average startup founded by a white man.



Mastercard's programme is designed to help close the wealth and opportunity gap in America, providing enterprise partnership readiness training, a dedicated mentor and introductions to investors and the payment giant's customers.



Participants also have opportunities for technology collaboration and forums to pitch their technology to prospects.



The five startups joining the programme are: